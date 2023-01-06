Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $168.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

