Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

