Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.10 and a 52-week high of $324.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

