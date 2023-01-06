Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

