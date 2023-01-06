Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.88. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $206.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.