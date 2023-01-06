McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $374.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

