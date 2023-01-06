MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.