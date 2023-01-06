MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
