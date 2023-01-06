Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

