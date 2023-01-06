Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $290.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

