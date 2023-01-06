Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $446,759.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.01543264 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008324 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018324 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.01772739 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

