Metahero (HERO) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $444,126.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.83 or 0.01550710 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008340 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018338 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.01790228 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

