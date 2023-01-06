Metahero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $461,708.09 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Metahero has a market cap of $18.37 million and $461,708.09 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.42 or 0.01547136 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008376 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.01783476 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

