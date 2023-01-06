Metal (MTL) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004087 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

