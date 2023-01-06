Metal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.20 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $46.59 million and $6.20 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00004128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

