Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 297584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$30.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.