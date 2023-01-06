Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.10 ($8.62) target price by stock analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.31) price target on Metro in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.55 ($9.10). 1,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of €11.60 ($12.34).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.