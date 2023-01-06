Michael Alexander Smith Sells 720 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 720 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,836 shares in the company, valued at $982,765.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,898. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
