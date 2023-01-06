Michael Alexander Smith Sells 720 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 720 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,836 shares in the company, valued at $982,765.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,898. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 374.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 39.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.