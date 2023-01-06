Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 975 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.31. 336,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,534. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $220.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.
A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
