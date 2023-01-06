Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.06. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 422 shares.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

