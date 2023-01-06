Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 28,096 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ameren by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.