Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

