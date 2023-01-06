Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 23,656 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.20 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

