Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 5,496 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.99 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

