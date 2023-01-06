Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Cap of $354.40 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Mina has a total market cap of $354.40 million and $9.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 797,512,099 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 796,926,440.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44805753 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,642,172.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

