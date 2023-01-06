Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $360.52 million and $10.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 797,893,953 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.

