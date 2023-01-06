Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $7,124,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00.

Moderna Stock Up 3.9 %

MRNA traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.35. 3,573,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,096. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.