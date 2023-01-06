Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,930 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $49.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

