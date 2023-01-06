Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

