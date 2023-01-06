Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 49,388 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 1,018,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 920,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 268.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.11.

