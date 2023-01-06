Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

