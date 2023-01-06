Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 414.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.36 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

