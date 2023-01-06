Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 37,422 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

