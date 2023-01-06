Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 233,020 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

