Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $241.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $282.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

