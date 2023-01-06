Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLUE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $7.70 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 952,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 833,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 681.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 376,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 327,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

