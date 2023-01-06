Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $12,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Insider Activity

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

