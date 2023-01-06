Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,042 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.