Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

