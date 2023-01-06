Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.75. 22,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,107. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

