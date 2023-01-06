Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $152.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $137.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $146.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 844,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMETEK by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

