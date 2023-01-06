Morgan Stanley Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $11.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 411.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Accolade by 149.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 41.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Accolade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 43.4% during the second quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.