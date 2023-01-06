Morgan Stanley Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to “Overweight”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

TRU opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

