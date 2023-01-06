M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.73.

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

