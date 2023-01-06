MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $626.99

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 71.2% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $626.99 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00798771 USD and is down -26.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $652.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

