MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.63 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and $1.04 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

