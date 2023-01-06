MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $991,250.99

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $86.17 million and approximately $991,250.99 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

