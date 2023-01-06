My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $819,776.00 and approximately $589,154.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.01557237 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008382 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018584 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00034519 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.01800957 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.