NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of NaaS Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NaaS Technology stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

