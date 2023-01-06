Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220,668 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.73% of Natera worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Natera by 49,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.76 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

