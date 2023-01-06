National Bankshares Lowers Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.20.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$38.70 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$32.96 and a 12 month high of C$39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32. The firm has a market cap of C$19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

About Shaw Communications

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.96%.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.